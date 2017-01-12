Neglect of Duty Main Reason of Recent Terrorist Attacks: MPs

A number of Parliament Members in reaction to the recent remarks of National Security Adviser said the neglect of duty is the main reason of occurring the recent terrorist attacks.

National Security Adviser, Hanif Atmar has found the reason of recent terrorist attacks a mistake made by security forces.

“There has made a mistake in Kabul, Kandahar and Helmand bombings. This is a lesson for us,” said Hanif Atmar, national security adviser.

But, Parliament repersentatives emphasize that the authorities should accept that it was neglect of duty.

“This is not a mistake, it is neglect of duty. They should learn to apologize and resign after such incidents,” said Abdul Qader Zazay, Parliament member.

Lack of management among security sectors has always considered the serious challenges in battlefields.

“Unfortunately, when we see a government official himself express a problem, it indicates that there are weaknesses in the government,” said Allah Muhammad Kakar, teacher at university.

With the arrival of winter season, the war always recede in some insecure areas, therefore the armed oppositions of the government intensify terrorist attacks.