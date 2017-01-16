Nearly 500 Cadets Graduate from Kabul Police Academy

Nearly 500 new cadets were graduated from Kabul police academy after receiving necessary military- police training in Kabul, the cadets are counted as key fighters and implementer of law in Afghanistan, amid the second Deputy of the Chief Executive Mohammad Khan demanded the World to seek the roots of war in Afghanistan.

He said, “World countries should review their policy in Afghanistan, where the war is carried out and where its roots derived, it would be impossible to halt the war “terrorism” in remote areas.”

Further he insisted insecurity in Afghanistan will definitely harm neighboring and regional countries, therefore all the countries in the region should give hands together to fight against terrorism.

“Failed experiences of war are being repeated in Afghanistan, and some countries in the world are still trying to experiment it in Afghanistan.” second Deputy of the Chief Executive Mohammad Khan said.

Though face to face war has been receded in the country but the enemies intensified their terrorist’s activities by carrying out the suicide bombings and blasts.

Minister of Interior Affairs Taj Mohammad Jahid who attended the graduation ceremony in Kabul police academy said, “Enemies have rolled back their attacks due to winter season but in the main time they accelerated their terrorist activities by carrying out suicide bombings and explosions, we also adopted necessary measurements to maintain security within the highways.”

Earlier concerns were in rise that if the enemies do not get removed in winter season, Afghanistan will experience heavy fighting incoming spring but Minister of interior Affairs in his statement assured that the Afghan security forces are not only continue to fight in winter season against enemies but also they have preparation for spring offensives.

Reported by: Bais Hayat