NDS Arrests 31 Members of Haqqani Network in Khost

Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) has detained two groups Haqqani Network in eastern Khost province.

” NDS operatives busted two groups of Haqqani terrorist network during two separate operations in Khost province. A total of 31 arrests were made during the raids which took place in provincial capital of Khost city, and surrounding areas of Khost,” NDS said in a statement.

The arrested were involved in series of attacks in the province, 150 km southeast of national capital Kabul, the statement added.

The Network has not made any comment so far.

The security force also confiscated ammunition, two explosive-laden motorcycles and three vehicles after the raids.

Among the sized materials were a total of 50 sticky mines, 15 rounds of RPG-7 grenades and several hundreds of bullets, according to the statement.

Haqqani Network has carried out the most deadly and barbaric attacks in Afghanistan’s important cities. The group which is Taliban’s brutal military branch has also been designated as terrorist group by the U.S and United Nations

The terrorist network is actively operating in east and south of Afghanistan.