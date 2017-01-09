Home / Breaking News / NATO Sends 200 Soldiers in Farah Province

NATO Sends 200 Soldiers in Farah Province

394597-afgnato700NATO deploys some 200 soldiers, mainly Italians to Afghanistan’s western Farah province to train and advise the local forces, official confirmed.

“At the request of the Farah provincial governor, Gen. John Nicholson (top US commander in Afghanistan) has authorized approximately 200 coalition members to support Afghan National Defense and Security Forces,” NATO said in a statement.

“They will conduct their train, advice, assist mission for approximately one week on location.”

This comes as two days ago the United States announced to deploy 300 Marines to southern Helmand province.

The U.S. and NATO formally concluded their combat mission in Afghanistan at the end of 2014, but thousands of troops remain in the country, where they train and assist Afghan forces and carry out counter terrorism operations.

