NATO Investigates Taliban Claim of Civilian Causalities

The Resolute Support (RS) is investigating the Taliban claim of killing over 20 civilians in airstrikes conducted in Sangin district of southern Helmand province, the mission said in a press release on Friday.

The statement confirmed that the U.S. has conducted airstrikes in Sangin district to support and defend Afghan forces.

“We’re aware of the allegations of civilian casualties and take every allegation very seriously. We’ll work with our Afghan partners to review all related material,” the statement said.

Referring to the Taliban claims of “various airplanes including B52,” the statement rejected the involvement of B52s in those strikes.

Taliban claimed that over 25 civilians including women and children have been killed and five others were wounded after U.S. forces carried out airstrikes in Sangin district.

Provincial government rejected the Taliban claim and said the area was a war zone where no civilian lived since two years.