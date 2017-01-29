National ID-New Voting Cards Holders Can Vote in Election:Faisal

Officials in Chief Executive Office (CEO) have urged that new voting cards will be distributed and National ID cards “Tazkera“are used for casting votes in upcoming Parliamentary and district council Elections as the current voting cards to be declared as invalid in the country.

Chief Executive Deputy Spokesman Jawid Faisal said, “Eligible Voters can use National ID cards “Tazkera” and New voting cards which will be distributed to cast the votes in upcoming Parliamentary and district council Elections and the International community will fund the new voting cards.”

Meanwhile officials in Independent Election Commission (IEC) have suggested the Election Watchdogs that pervious voting cards will be valuable and used in upcoming Elections.

The head of Election Watch Organization of Afghanistan (EWA) Jandad Spinghar said, “Preparing list of voters will take one year, if there is political intervention alongside the issue still the Election will not be held next year.”

Election Watchdogs urged that by using the current National IDs “Tazkera” or new voting cards still we would not be capable to decrease the level of the frauds within the Election process, preparing the list of the voters can avoid further frauds and will stop one individual to use his voting cards several times.

Free and Fair Election Foundation of Afghanistan program Manager Naim Asghari said, “Internal political tensions, security conditions, financial issues and planning do not allow the Elections to be held in the near future and it will postpone preparing of the voter lists.”

Distribution of the new voting cards, or changes within the current voting cards will be costly but International community will provide financial supports.

Many efforts made to have the views of the Election Commissioners over the issue, they kept saying that they are not allow to talk in front of camera for media.

