Mullah Arrested in Ghazni on Charges of Raping Student

A mullah has been arrested in Ghazni province of Afghanistan on Tuesday on charges of raping an 11-year-old student in a religious school, police said.

Muhammad Qahir Naseri, the director of criminal investigations in Ghazni said, several students were studying in a religious school in Ghaib Qalandar district and the Mullah has sexually assaulted an 11-year-old student during the night.

He continued the student had escaped from the Madrassa and then he complained to police and we arrested the Mullah.

According to the police the Mullah has confessed to the allegation and investigations are underway.