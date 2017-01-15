Mujahid Fired As AHPC Advisor over Controversial Remarks

Abdul Hakim Mujahid, an adviser to the Afghan High Peace Council (AHPC) has been fired from his position following his controversial remarks on the Taliban and Jihadi leaders.

The Office of the Chief Executive of Afghanistan on Sunday confirmed that based on a decision made by the National Unity Government (NUG) leaders of Afghanistan regarding Mujahid’s irresponsible and insulting remarks, he could not continue his job as a member of the AHPC.

Few days ago, Mujahid during a ceremony in Kabul called Taliban ‘angles of peace’ and a sacred group while insulted national dignitaries and leaders.

He called former Afghan President Najibullah who was executed by Taliban as a ‘traitor’ and the National Hero of the country as ‘rebellion’

The comments caused wide reactions on social media following which the Afghan government on Saturday said it would not allow anyone to call ‘Angels of Peace’ those who are killing the Afghan people, women, and children, adding all dignitaries of the country must be respected.

Mujahid was a member of the Taliban until 2010. He was the Taliban’s representative in Islamabad and the UN while the group held power in Afghanistan between 1996 to 2001. He served as a member of the AHPC, a body created by former Afghan President Hamid Karzai to engage the insurgent groups in talks in a bid to bring peace to the war-torn country.

By: Hesamuddin Hesam