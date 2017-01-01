MRRD to Implement 32 Development Projects in 10 Provinces

Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD) will implement 32 development projects worth 317 million AFN in ten provinces of the country.

While signing the contract of these projects, minster Ahmad Nasir Durani said officials will seriously monitor the implementation of these projects.

The cost of projects will be paid by India and the ministry of finance.

The development projects includes; construction of schools, roads, bridges, culverts, deep wells, and water supply network that will be implemented in ten provinces of the country.

“I demand the companies and development council to be serious on this issue and never complete a project with poor quality,” said minister of rural, Nasir Ahmad Durani.

Durani called insecurity, and social problems the main challenges against the implementation of these projects.

Meanwhile, the members of development councils call for implementation of more projects.

“More development projects should be implemented for the improvement of situations,” said Abdul Mobin, member of development council in Kapisa.

Nearly 11.382 projects worth 322,7 million dollars implemented by MRRD in all across the country.

MRRD noted that various projects worth 2,5 million dollar have been started in Nangarhar province.

Reported by Lida Neyazi