MPs Voice Concern over Afghan Declared War against Global Intelligence

Afghan Parliament Members have expressed concerns over Afghanistan’s declared war against the global intelligence; Citing the current situation is alarming for the country.

Chairman of the lower house of parliament says the government should have effective plans with the countries of the world on changing the situation of the country.

“Afghanistan is busy with the declared war against the international intelligence. The government must have its contacts with the countries, particularly Russia, and make further efforts to change the current situation,” said Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi, chairman of the parliament.

In the meantime, a number of lawmakers declared that the security situation would not be changed with the signing of the security agreement with the United States.

“The signing of security agreement with United States was the continuation of war in the country. The security situation is alarming and we have not witnessed any change so far,” said Abdul Rahman Rahimi, representative of Balkh.

Saleh Muhammad Saleh, representative of Kunar also said, “Worsening the security situation has reached to a point that even without the presence of government leaders, the decisions about Afghanistan were made. The government should pay serious attention to this issue.”

This comes as officials of six ministries summoned to parliament to report about their one year performances.

Reported by Rafi Sidiqi