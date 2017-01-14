MPs Reject Next Year’s Budget Again

Members at the lower house of the parliament have reviewed the allocated budget for the year of 1396 but due to significant criticism it was rejected for the second time.

Meanwhile chief financial committee of the lower house of the parliament said some members of the house have ignored the National interests by rejecting the budget for the second time.

MP Eng, Sahib Khan said, “I demand the members of the house to observe the sensitive condition of the country and approve the budget.”

“ I ask all the lawmakers to reject the budget we see a lot of issues in it.” MP Samiullah Samim said.

After lots of discussions members at the house have decided to review the following budget in upcoming session.

Chief of the Financial and budget committee of the house AmirKhan Yar said, “We have few representatives who rarely think nationally, and if they consider the National interests they should pass the document.”

428 billion Afghani has been allocated for the upcoming budget 1396 where 24 percent goes for common budget and 36 others goes for the development budget.

