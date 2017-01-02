MPs Call Current Situation ‘Alarming’

A number of Parliament Members have deeply concerned over the current situation of the country and called it “alarming”.

The lawmakers said the performances of National Unity Government (NUG) leaders caused the political stability faces danger.

“The current situation in Afghanistan is shocking and alarming. Unfortunately, there are many disputes between the government leaders and if we continue the same Afghanistan would have a dark future ahead,” said Khalilullah Shahid Zada, representative of Herat.

Saleh Muhammad Saleh, representative of Kunar said, “The country would not have peace and stability unless great solutions find and powerful leaders work for the interest of the country. We should not expect any achievement until ethnic conflicts destroy.”

In the meantime, chairman of the lower house urged the government to take serious measures in its foreign policies and does not allow neighboring countries play games against the national interests.

“The government should prevent decisions that are made by the neighboring countries for Afghanistan. How the neighboring countries control the Taliban group and the security situation deteriorates day by day? the government does not take any practical step regarding these issues,” said Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi, chairman of Parliament.

Afghan lawmakers stressed that Afghanistan would not have a permanent stability until the government find new solution, change war strategy and address the existence challenges.

Reported by Rafi Sidiqi