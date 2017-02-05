Mother Hurls Children, Herself Off Building in Balkh

A woman has jumped from the fifth floor of a building with two of her children in northern Balkh province of Afghanistan, officials said on Sunday.

Reports suggest that first she has threw her five-year-old and two-year-old sons and then herself.

According to her mother, her daughter married seven years ago with a man now living in the United States of America. She claims that her daughter is having a mental problem since five years.

The woman and her two children were taken to the hospital where she and her children are under treatment.

Shafiq Shayeq, head of Abu Ali Seena hospital told Ariana News that the woman and her two children are in critical condition.

It is not yet clear what made the woman do the suicide attempt.