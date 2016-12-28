More Than 400 Key Terrorist Figures Arrested During Special Operations

Afghan Security Forces launched more than a thousand special operations in the past nine months, arresting 400 key terrorist figures.

“We have launched more than one thousand operations in the past nine months which were mainly in central provinces. We had taken serious measure in thwarting terrorist plans that the Afghan forces have rescued more than 300 people in American University attack,” said Muhammad Roshan Dil, general commander of Afghan police.

These Afghan forces have arrested 400 key terrorist figures during 400 special operations in the various provinces of the country.

“We succeed to arrest terrorist key figures during our 400 special operations from several provinces and introduce them to the judicial institutions,” Roshan Dil added.

In the meantime, the minister of interior called the current war more widespread that it has been expected.

“This war is not only against Taliban and Daesh, but the war is too broad dimensions. This is an organized war against Afghanistan,” said Taj Muhammad Mujahed, interior minister.

Most critics of the government say Afghan security forces arrest terrorist figures in difficult situation but they release in political deals very soon.

Reported by Farahnaz Forotan