More than 120 Afghan Factories in Pakistan Eager to Invest in Country

Afghan investors who are activating in Pakistan show eager to start investment in the country, but they complaint over lack of enough lands.

More than 120 Afghan factories in Pakistan show readiness to begin their activities in the country, but the government has still not issued a decree for the distribution of lands for them.

Afghanistan Craftsmen Union say these factories are seeking ways to find lands to begin investing in the country.

“President Ghani has previously instructed the Ministry of Interior to distribute lands for investors, but the decree is unknown so far,” said Abdul Jabar Safi, deputy of Afghan Craftsmen Union.

In the meantime, Ministry of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) says a large number of lands have been considered for investors in Deh-e Sabz area and the distribution process will begin in the nearest time.

“We have been informed about this issue and we are working on it,” said Musafer Quqandi, spokesman of ACCI.

Afghan Craftsmen Union warned that if the Afghan investors do not find their needed lands, the Pakistani government would encourage them to continue their activities in Pakistan.

Analysts say it would have positive effects in the economy of the country if these factories activate in the country.