MoPH Launches Polio Vaccination Campaign Afghanistan

Officials in Ministry of Public Health will launch a new polio vaccination campaign in the country to eradicate polio, saying our target is to vaccine 9,5 children amid 6 million kids are vulnerable in south and southeast parts of the country.

Officials in Ministry of Public health hoped to see no case of polio register within the country in 2017.

Ministry of Public Health National Program Manager for Eradication of Polio Dr, Maiwand Ahmadzai said, “ Our target is to vaccinate 9,5 kids, but 6 million children are in risks of polio whom were not vaccinated last year due to insecurity in south, southeast, and southwest of the country, now efforts are underway to deploy the teams out there.”

Insecurity, back and forth visits of Afghans from Pakistan are the main challenges of the polio disease to be epidemic.

UNICEF Chief of polio section Malisa K. said, “We rally together to make sure that Afghanistan put into polio for good as we commenced first polio campaign for 2017, I m really excited because I think Afghanistan has never been so close to stopping polio, polio as Dr. Maiwand mentioned so cornered to small areas of this country, and I think together we need to join hands to ensure that we reach out to this communities to make sure that together with the health workers we reach every child with polio vaccine, it’s our collective responsibility and I wanna appreciate all the media that have come today and continue to support polio campaign as National priority of Afghan children.”

Meanwhile the World Health Organization Deputy chief for polio Mandip Rahati said, “ There are 13 cases of polio registered in Afghanistan, in 2016 we can count the polio disease in fingers, the number polio diseases are in two digits now.”

Based on the information 13 cases of polio were registered in 4 districts of Afghanistan, 7 cases occurred in Barmal district of Nangarhar, 4 cases in Shegal districts and the rests were recorded in Kunar, Helmand and Kandahar provinces.

Reported by: Yousuf Yasa