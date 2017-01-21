MoI Seeks Ways to Prove Wrong Ghost Forces in Afghan Troops Queue

Security officials in Ministry of Interior Affairs have vehemently rejected the existence of Afghan ghost forces in the Afghan security troops queue, saying some groups were deployed to provide reports over the existence, and way of supplying of Afghan security forces in provinces of Afghanistan.

Speaking over insecurity and existence of high level of insecurity threats in provinces of Helmand, Kunduz, Farah, Urozgan and Baghlan, Afghan security forces are busy protecting high ranking of Governmental officials instead they should implement the laws and maintain security for the residents.

Ministry of Interior Affairs Spokesman Sediq Sediqee said, “Part of our problem comes from distribution of Afghan security forces in provincial and district level where some of the forces are assigned to maintain security where they were stationed meanwhile the rest are tasked to protect high ranking Governmental officials to serve services, we don’t have to call the lack and the gap as ghost security forces exist, for example we 20 security forces 10 of them are asked to provide security unfortunately the other 10 were assigned to protect the Governmental officials.”

Earlier Pentagon officials have spoken about Ghost Afghan National Army and Afghan security forces and cut off the 30000 Afghan National Army forces salaries, amid the Afghan security officials vehemently rejected the claim.

“Ghost forces issue has affected us, we have deployed delegations to provinces of Afghanistan to visit the Afghan security forces personnel and prepare reports from their existence and supplying system, these were our efforts to fight against Ghost security forces and remove the concern within the Afghan security queue.” Ministry of Interior Affairs Spokesman Sediq Sediqee said.

Based on the reports published by the United States of America US Government has provided $ 68 billion for improving of Afghan security forces since 2002, but in the late reports the number of the Afghan security forces was said 32000,0 troops.

Earlier officials at Afghanistan Ministry of Defense insisted on launching bio metric system and registration process to avoid ghost concerns.

Reported by: Farshad Saleh