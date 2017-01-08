Home / Breaking News / MoI Confirms Taliban Killed Mine Workers in Baghlan

MoI Confirms Taliban Killed Mine Workers in Baghlan

3Ministry of Interior Affairs initial reports indicates that 2 members of a terrorist group related to Taliban have killed 8 and injured 5 mine workers in Tala-Barfak district of Baghlan province on Friday.

Based on the statements of the local officials in Baghlan mine workers were killed by Daesh militants saying they entered at war in Baghlan amid second deputy of the Chief Executive Mohammad Moqiq has also confirmed that Daesh militants were the perpetrators of the case.

Minister of Interior Affairs Deputy Spokesman Najibullah Danish said, “2 armed men who used have ties with Taliban launched the attack and killed 8 mine workers at Tala-Barfak district of Baghlan province.”

A delegation was deployed to investigate over the incident occurred in Baghlan.

Baghlan provincial council member Ferozuddin Aimaq said, “The Islamic State of Iraq- Syria ISIS-Daesh militant’s activities sign has seen which provoked the Baghlan resident’s concerns.”

“This indicates that Daesh militants entered in Baghlan.” Baghlan provincial council member Bismillah Attash said.

The 8 corpses of the mine workers were buried in Daikundi province of Afghanistan on Sunday, but its said that religious disputes caused the mine workers to be killed.

Speaker of the upper house of the parliament Fazel Hadi Muslimyar said, “Government should review the incident, to avoid any religious disputes, we assure that terrorists will fail.”

Taliban in a statement said that they have not killed the mine workers insisted on having good ties between both Taliban and the mine workers in the area.

Armed gunmen have killed 8 and injured 5 other mine workers in Tala-Barfak district of Baghlan province on Friday.

Reported by: Bais Hayat

