MoF Insists Transparency on Credit Card Tax Collection

Officials in Ministry of Finance (MoF) have insisted transparency on credit cards tax collection, saying Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT) despite of controlling and monitoring the process, they should also launch transparency while collection of credit cards taxes.

Ministry of Finance Spokesman Ajmal Hameed Abdul Rahimzai said, “Based on the law providing telecommunication services is the responsibility of the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT), insisting beside controlling and monitoring, they should launch transparency on collection of 10 percent tax from credit cards, our responsibility has already been accomplished.”

During a press conference the suspended Minister of Communication and Information Technology AbdulRazaq Wahidi had said, “The 10 percent of tax from the phone cards is being monitored and directly goes to Ministry of Finance account.”

Meanwhile economy experts expressed concerns over dual speeches made by the two Governmental officials.

Economy Professor Sayed Masoud said, “ Collection of taxes system do have lacks and gaps, therefore the Ministry of Finance is responsible to provide a system to resolve all the issues and to provide more facilities on safe collection of taxes in short time, otherwise no Governmental departments has the responsibility to collect income taxes.”

Earlier the Independent Joint-Corruption Monitoring and Evaluation Committee had declared Ministry of Communication and Information Technology corrupted was saying the following Ministry had failed to implement policy to fight corruption.

Reported by: Lida Naizi