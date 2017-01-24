MoD: More Than 1500 Corruption Cases Under Investigation

More than 1500 corruption cases of the Ministry of Defense (MoD) that includes 2017 persons are under serious investigation.

Officials in MoD say that 214 officers of the ministry are among those suspects.

“Ministry of Defense seized nearly 6,1 billion AFN in its contracts this year which means they prevent corruption,” said Dawlat Waziri, spokesman of MoD.

Waziri also emphasized that the corruption cases of the ministry are under serious investigation.

“About 1534 cases are under investigation of the general attorney which includes 2017 persons,” Waziri added.

He further added that the audit department of the ministry has created commission on fighting corruption in each sectors and anyone who involve in corruption will be arrested.

These statements come as recently NATO has expressed concern over the existence of ghost soldiers in the National Army ranks.

Reported by Nawid Bahar