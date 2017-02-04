MoD Claims Success in Volatile Helmand

Officials in the Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) claims that nothing is threatening southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

Taliban militant groups are fully controlling two districts of the strategically important province right now, but provincial police chief says they are equipped and prepared to defend the province at any cost.

Nad Ali, Nawa, Garmsir, Grishk, Marja, Nawzad, Khanshin and Lashkar Gah are districts where Taliban have a presence. However, the militant groups have performed attacks against the Afghan forces in another five districts.

Currently, the militants and Afghan forces are fighting against each other in three districts.

“Helmand is having a better condition now, Afghan forces are fighting in all insecure provinces. Right now a coordinated operation is underway in Sangin district of Helmand,” told MoD spokesman Gen. Dawlat Waziri.

Unverified reports suggest that Afghan forces are short with equipments in Helmand; therefore, Taliban are advancing in the contested areas.

“Troops are in a good condition, we are fully equipped. Our forces do not have time to get military educations as they are busy fighting the insurgents,” said provincial police chief Agha Noor Keintoz.

However, provincial council officials complains about the security situation of the province.

“Right now a number of districts including the capital Lashkar Gah is in a critical condition,” said provincial council chief Mohammad Karim Attal.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where a large number of Taliban militant groups are actively operating.

Recently, the Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah travelled the province to assess the security situation with local and military officials and ordered all forces to eliminate the enemy before the spring.

Reported by: Ali Asghari