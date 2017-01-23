Ministers Not Attend Ministerial Meeting As Gov’t Experiences Challenges

Some key cabinet Ministers of National Unity Government (NUG) did not attend the weekly Ministerial council meeting regularly led by the Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah in the past one year since the country is experiencing various challenges, amid officials at Chief Executive Office urged that Ministers are invited 5 days in advance to attend the meeting.

Minister of Finance Mohammad Iklil Hakimi attended twice the meeting while Minister of Defense participated few times, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Salahuddin Rabbani missed to attend the meeting in the past several months.

Chairman of the Ahmad Shah Masoud Foundation Ahmad Wali Masoud said, “There is one person in the name of the Dr. Ashraf Ghani trying to monopolize the power, therefore it discouraged most of the Ministers not to attend the weekly Minister’s council meeting held on Mondays but the Deputies.”

Officials at Chief Executive Office urged that all Ministers are invited even 4 up to 5 days in advance to attend the Weekly Minister’s council meeting the Ministers instead the deputies to attend the meeting.

Chief Executive Deputy Spokesman Jawid Faisal said, “Ministers are invited even 4 up to 5 days earlier to attend the Ministerial weekly council meeting, in some cases either Ministers are on visit in abroad or busy evaluating the provincial projects.”

Most of the directions and guidelines given by the chief executive seem not to be practiced or implemented by Ministers.

Political expert Ahmad Saiedi said, “Ministers do not valorize the Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah rank, sometimes Deputy Ministers attend the weekly Ministerial meeting, most of the directions given were implemented.”

Most believe that by division of the National Unity Government, Chief Executive position lost its values, therefore Ministers are not trying to attend the weekly Minister’s meeting led by the Abdullah Abdullah.

Reported by: Bias Hayat