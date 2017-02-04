Minister Wahidi Calls His Suspension Against All Legal Norms

After the Afghan Government suspended the Minister of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT), a delegation was assigned to launch investigation over the corruption within the Ministry, amid Minister Wahidi claimes that he have received no documents on his resignation.

Suspended Minister of communication information and technology AbdulRazaq Waheedi said, “After one month of suspension my destination is unknown, I m still Minister because I received no documents on my resignation.”

After the suspension of the Minister Job a delegation was assigned to review the corruption cases over the taxation of telecommunication.

“The claims of the joint committee should be reviewed, the taxation of Sim cards credits is monitored and collected by the Ministry of Finance, the money directly goes to Ministry of Finance why are we accused of corruption?.” Suspended Minister Abdul Razaq Waheedi said.

Government of Afghanistan has suspended the Minister of Communication Information and Technology one month ago due to corruption on collection of taxation coming from Sim Cards, the question will be answered after the delegation review the situation in the following Ministry.

Reported by: Rafi Sediqee