Media Outlets, Journalists Urge Supreme Court to be Accountable

Most of Journalists and media outlets in the country complain over the lack of accountability by the Supreme Court, members of Access to Information Commission said.

Officials of Access to Information Commission demands the government to first implement the law on the government authorities then people.

“There are dozens of complaints from journalists and media outlets but the Supreme Court is not accountable to them,” said Danish Karokhail, member Access to Information commission.

In the meantime, NAI-Supporting Open Media in Afghanistan says the government in a written should call for information from the Supreme Court to journalists.

“I urge the Afghan government to send a letter to the Supreme Court and calls for submitting information to journalists,” said Mujib Khelwatgar, CEO of NAI.

Afghan Presidential Palace says they are trying to appoint a spokesman for the Supreme Court while the Supreme Court also refuses to respond.