Mattis Calls Ghani After Kabul Attack

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has spoken by telephone with President Ashraf Ghani to discuss the enduring U.S.-Afghan security relationship, the U.S. Department of Defense said in a news statement on Tuesday.

According to Pentagon spokesman Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, Mattis thanked President Ghani for his leadership and emphasized the importance of the government of national unity to the stability of Afghanistan.

Also, Afghan President affirmed his commitment to reforms, especially eliminating corruption, and highlighted the importance of a sustained U.S.-Afghan relationship for the security of Afghanistan and the region, the statement said.

Importance of U.S. Afghan Relationship

In light of the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan, including Tuesday’s attack against the Afghan Supreme Court, Mattis offered his condolences for the sacrifices of the Afghan people and commended Ghani’s unwavering commitment in the face of the enemy, the release read quoting the Pentagon spokesman.

Both Ghani and Mattis have expressed their desire to maintain a strong relationship and look forward to engaging again in the near future, the report concluded.

The phone call comes after a suicide bomber blew himself up outside the Supreme Court complex in the capital Kabul earlier in the day, which killed at least 19 people and wounded more than 40 others.