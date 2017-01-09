Low Amount of Dry Fruits Exported to Abroad: EPAA

Officials at export promotion agency of Afghanistan (EPAA) have expressed concerns over low exporting of Afghanistan’s dry fruits to abroad, saying some individuals are exporting dry fruits without having quality documents which discouraged customers in foreign countries to purchase more of Afghanistan products with proper documents.

Chief of the export promotion agency of Afghanistan Sayed Azim Mustafa Hashimi said, “Some individuals by using their personal ties and influential are exporting Afghanistan’s dry fruits to abroad without proper quality documents.”

Further the officials have claimed that Afghanistan’s dry fruits are having good quality but due to none standard packing they are not more famous in the international markets.

Economy expert Qais Mohammadi said, “If we cannot identify the demands of the customers in International markets, definitely the Afghanistan products purchasing demands will remain low in markets.”

Raisin, nuts, pistachio walnuts are the dry products of Afghanistan where mostly are exported to abroad.

Based on the estimation of the export promotion agency of Afghanistan in the past 9 months 8000 tons of dry fruits were exported to India, Russia and European countries, amid last year with date and time 14000 tons of dry fruits had been exported to abroad.

Meanwhile officials in chamber of commerce and industry said investors are hesitating to invest in Afghanistan due insecurity, lack of infrastructure, lands and water.

Reported by: Lida Naizi