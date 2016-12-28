Lawmakers Harshly React on Afghan-Centered Summit in Russia

Members of the lower house of the parliament have harshly reacted over the tripartite session among Pakistan-Russia-China held without the participation of the Afghan representative in Russia, asking the Government of Afghanistan not to stay silent against recent measurements were taken by Russia.

Speaker of the lower house of the Parliament Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi said, “According to the National sovereignty and Foreign policy I ask the Government of Afghanistan not to stay silent, and declare its stance against the tripartite session held in Moscow and launch practical measurements.”

Meanwhile a number of members at the house have also insisted that any supports from the countries for the insurgents in Afghanistan are counted as outright hostility against Afghan people.

“The discussion made in Russia indicates supporting of Taliban to fight Islamic State of Iraq and Syria ISIS in Afghanistan, those who support the anti insurgents of the Government willing to have the war continued in Afghanistan.” Chairman of the internal security committee at lower house Mirdad Najrabi said.

MP Fawzia Kofi said, “It’s a surprise that no one was invited from Afghanistan though the session was about Afghanistan, this indicates the weak side of the Foreign policy that Afghanistan is in escapism.”

Representative in the house Shekiba Hashimi said, “The tripartite session which was held in Russia between Pakistan-Russia-China is counted a clear interfering in Afghanistan’s affairs, I ask the President not to stay silent and declare its stance against the issue.”

Members at the lower house insisted that most of the countries who are involved in Afghanistan’s affairs aren’t willing to sacrifice their National interests for Afghanistan, if the following policies of the countries do not change the existed challenges would remain.

