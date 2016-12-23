Law to Supervise, Monitor Fuel-Gas Businesses Will be Designed: Tamim

Officials at petroleum and gas enterprise in Kabul have insisted on codifying of the law to supervise and monitor the fuel-gas businesses all over Afghanistan, efforts are underway to convert the policy into a law through legal and proper channels.

They have also stated that efforts are underway design a law to supervise and control the fueling and gas businesses.

CEO of petroleum and gas enterprise Dr. Walid Tamim said, “ This is big business that there should be a law to control and monitor the whole process, a policy is in place but there are some who are building barriers for not to convert the policy into a legal law.”

Meanwhile officials in chamber of commerce and industry have expressed supports from the following efforts saying some articles of the law are contrary to the Afghanistan constitution.

Deputy of the Chamber of commerce and industry KhanJan Alkozai said, “We agree if the Government converts the draft into a law to monitor and supervise the fueling and gas businesses, but article which indicates confining of the markets is contrary to Afghanistan constitution and is not acceptable for us.”

Documents indicate that Afghanistan is importing 3, 3 million tons of fuel which costs closely to $ 5 billion from abroad annually.

Reported by: Aslam Hejaab