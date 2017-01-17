Kunduz Security Threats Reduce Afghan-Middle Asia Trade Deals 80%

Insecurity threats in Kunduz province has reduced the trade deals between Afghanistan and Middle Asia 80 percent.

Government officials in Sher Khan port say the customs revenue of this port reached to 380 million AFN in the past year, while the figure was 1 billion AFN in the last three years.

“Clashes in Kunduz reduce business deals 70 to 80 percent. During the Karzia government nearly 300 vehicle commuted daily but now that is not more than 40 to 50 vehicles,” said Afghanistan border commander in Sheer Khan port.

Security sources in Kunduz claimed that Russian forces have replaced in Afghanistan border with Tajikistan. And Russia has pressed Tajikistan to reduce trade deals with Afghanistan and impose many restrictions on traders of both sides of the borders.

The Afghan government is trying to find trade solutions for the deals with Middle Asia and to get rid of trade dependence from Pakistan, but security forces call one of the main factors of Kunduz war is Pakistan’s support from Taliban.

Reported by Ahmad Farshad Saleh