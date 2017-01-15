Kunduz Local Commanders in Dog-Fighting Arenas as Insecurity Remains Alarming

Dog-Fighting: Local Commanders’ Enjoyable Sport in Kunduz

With the arrival of the cold season, military commanders were expected to be ready for the winter-offensive and wipe the enemies out of the Kunduz province, but it seems that no operation launched for suppressing the terrorist groups. Local commanders are participating in dog fighting arenas and are busy with betting on their dogs worth thousands of dollars.

Banned under the Taliban and the new regime as un-Islamic, dog fighting has experienced a resurgence around Afghanistan. This blood sport, is lucrative and popular even among government officials.

A number of dog breeders claim that their dogs worth thousands of dollars and the government has no plan to avoid them of this practice.

“These dogs are from commanders, generals and bullies. The prices start from a thousand dollars to even more than hundred thousand dollars,” said Khaksar a dog breeder.

Several thousand men and boys gather beneath the craggy slopes at dog-fighting arena on the outskirts of Kunduz city in the winter for the free entertainment.

One of the spectators said, “It is not about the money. It’s about knowing you have got the biggest and strongest dog around. You get respect.”

Dog fighting is a form of blood sport in which game dogs are made to fight, sometimes to the death. Dog fighting is used for entertainment and may also generate revenue from stud fees, admission fees and gambling.

Reported by Ahmad Farshad Saleh

Edited by Zack Arya