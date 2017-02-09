Kunduz Joint Security Forces Launched Operation in Insecure Areas

Afghan security forces launched joint operation under the name of “Pamir 5″ to clear insecure areas in Kunduz Province.

Mahfuzullah Akbari, the Spokesman for the 808 Zone of Spin Zar, announced that terrorists had been eliminated from 12 villages of Kunduz’s Ali Abad district.

The area has been the scene of fierce fighting between local forces and the Afghan Taliban in recent days.

The Afghan army’s focus is on the rural areas in the key parts of the Kunduz province where the Taliban’s presence is the strongest.

Since the start of the fighting season, the Taliban have been very active in the north, particularly in the strategically important Kunduz province. The insurgents managed to temporarily occupy several district centers before being driven out by government reinforcements.