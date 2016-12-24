Karzai Calls Pakistan Successor to Britain in Region

Afghanistan former President Hamid Karzia attended the ceremony which was held by the Afghanistan Naween Research and Studies Organization on management of Afghanistan’s waters going Pakistan-Iran calling Pakistan as the successor of Britain in the region.

He said, “Pakistan is the successor of Britain in the region, should realize that not recognizing of Durand Line by Afghanistan doesn’t have to mean being enemies to each other, Britain imposed the Durand Line by force and gradually separated our Nation.”

Further he expressed concerns on overflowing of Afghanistan’s waters into neighboring countries.

“We have good ties with the neighboring countries, I hope our neighboring countries do understand that we as a country do need to live and need our water.” Former President Hamid Karzai said.

Chairman of the Afghanistan Naween Studies and Research Organization Abdullah Hewad said, “ Water which costs $38 billion flows into Pakistan and $34 billion into Iran annually but those countries still wish unrests to be in Afghanistan.”

Some Afghan political figures believe that there is no reliable documents grants the official recognition of Durand Line from the Afghan Government, stressing that mutual disagreements should be resolved within the International summits.

Reported by : Bais Hayat