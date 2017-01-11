Kandahar Governor, UAE Ambassador Injured in Guesthouse Blast

Twin bomb blasts occurred on Tuesday night in the southern city of Kandahar when a meeting was going on between senior Afghan local officials and diplomats from United Arab Emirates (UAE), killing 11 and injuring 18 others.

Early reports suggest that the ambassador of the UAE to Afghanistan Juma Mohammad Abdullah al-Kaabi and Kandahar governor Hamayoun Azizi wounded in the attack while Abdul Ali Shamsi deputy governor of Kandahar, Yama Quraishi an Afghan diplomat with five Emirati diplomats were killed.

In a statement, the UAE foreign ministry confirmed that its ambassador to Afghanistan along with five of its diplomats were injured following a “heinous” attack on the guesthouse of the Kandahar governor.

The statement added that they were there as part of a humanitarian mission.

According to the sources the meeting included Gen. Abdul Raziq, the Kandahar police chief and some other local and political officials as well, but no official has yet provided the exact number of causalities.

Afghan National Unity Government leaders strongly condemned the terrorist attack, ordering thorough probe into the incident.

A governmental delegation headed by Mohammad Hanif Atmar, the National Security Adviser of the President of Afghanistan has travelled to Kandahar province to investigate the incident.

Describing the attack an “internal dispute”, Taliban denied links to the incident. Although, the group immediately claimed the responsibility of suicide attacks occurred on the same day in the capital Kabul and southern Helmand province that left at least 36 people death and dozens of others wounded.

By: Hesamuddin Hesam