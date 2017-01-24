Kabul Road Blocks Made Residents to Walk: Pedestrians

Presidential Palace on Tuesday hosted two events High Peace Council chairman Pir Sayed Ahmad Gilani funeral ceremony and Uzbekistan officials who came to sign several agreements with Afghan Government due to all the roads related to Presidential palace were blocked off for several hours and Kabul residents had to walk to reach to destinations.

Taxi driver Assaddullah said, “We are tired of both statuses of our Governmental officials alive and dead, we are stuck since two hours at this road called Nawabad area.”

Meanwhile Kabul resident said, “This country has not foundation, here tribe and language matter, those who are sitting at Arg Presidential palace only think about their own tribes and relatives, therefore the country does not go forward.”

Kabul Traffic Department official Abdul Wadood Khairkha said, “Kabul police and Traffic police department were assigned to halt traffics and block some of the roads go through to Presidential palace, road congestion and blocking took place for several hours in the capital city of Kabul, because the Presidential palace hosted the high peace council chairman Pir Sayed Ahmad Gilani funeral ceremony and due to some security issues.”

Kabul residents who stuck in to the roads congestion had to walk hundred meters to reach to the destinations.

“I m stuck for 1 hour and 20 minutes, I had to come down from the car and walk.” Kabul resident said.

Road blocks and congestion have stopped people to reach to their offices in time and the cars stuck definitely were carrying some ills to be transported to the Hospitals who did have hard time to tackle their illness.

Kabul has repeated history of road blocks in the past several years, presence of Governmental officials and Internationals and holding of variety of events created serious problems for the residents of the Kabul city.

Reported by: Nawid Bahar