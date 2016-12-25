Kabul Residents Complain over Increase of Electricity Cost

Some huge numbers of Kabul residents have complained over increasing of electricity costs unprecedentedly in the past several months, insisting if the electricity bills are received on month basis it will have lower costs for the consumers, amid officials in Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) declared 2 months of electricity costs are for the benefits of the consumers.

Kabul resident Mohammadullah said, “I received electricity bill indicating 3460 Afghani costs for two months, as you see that I m poor and I can’t afford to pay it.”

Meanwhile Waheedullah the Kabul electricity consumer said, “If we receive the electricity bill on monthly basis we can pay the cost, otherwise it will be costly to pay two months at one time.”

Officials in Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat DABS said each kilo watt of electricity has been categorized based on the residential area and location.

Up to 200 Kilo Watt each Kilo watt costs 2,5 Afghani.

From 201 Kilo Watt up to 400 each Kilo watt costs 3,73 Afghani.

From 401 Kilo Watt up to 700 each Kilo watt costs 6,75 Afghani.

And from 700 Kilo Watt above each Kilo Watt will cost 10 Afghani.

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat Spokesman Waheedullah Tauhidi said. “Most of the people consume electricity from 200 up to 300 averages, and if the following electricity bill is presented on month basis each kilo watt of electricity will cost 5 up to 6 Afghani to the consumers.”

The residents’ concerns rise after the National Unity Government could not do enough for the people to remove poverty, and unemployment, experts said Afghan Government are trying to increase National incomes by adding more taxes over the foods and electricity for Afghan people.

Reported by: Lida Naizi