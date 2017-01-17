Kabul Police Arrests 286 Over Various Criminal Charges

At least 286 suspects have been detained during the past three weeks in different parts of Kabul city and other districts of Kabul province on various criminal charges, Kabul police chief Gen. Abdul Rahman Rahimi said.

Gen. Rahimi in a press conference told reporters that the suspects were arrested on charges of kidnappings, theft, weapons and drugs smuggle and moral crimes.

21 in connection to murder

76 in connection to armed robbery

49 in connection to injuring people

39 in connection to immorality

20 in connection to illicit trafficking in weapons

50 in connection to drug smuggling

Around 400 to 500 policemen could be seen on routine patrol in the city during night time to arrest criminals and provide protection to dwellers.