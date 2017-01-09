Kabul City Turned into Military Base

Presence of Afghan security forces from different institutions to neutralize the winter security threats within the city, standing of concrete blocks and barriers, sealing of some of the public streets has turned Kabul city to look like a military base.

Ministry of Interior Affairs Najeebullah Danish said, “No department and individual has received permission from our address to use concrete barriers for further safeguarding, what security measurements were taken is contrary to life conditioning of a capital.”

The Officials in Ministry of Interior Affairs statement comes after those concrete barriers are being sold independently in Kabul city amid the taxes are paid.

One of the concrete barrier sellers in Kabul said, “We pay taxes for building concrete barriers.”

One concrete barrier costs $ 500 and one armored mobile check point costs $1500, it directs everyone minds that how much money one Governmental department spent to buy concrete barriers for safeguarding.

Former military expert Hadi Quraishi said, “Government should prevent security threats through gathering intelligence information, increasing number of security forces within the city does not resolve the issue.”

Sealing most of the public streets which helps guarding some of the Governmental and none Governmental departments has caused headaches for the Kabul residents though officials in Ministry of Interior affairs insisted to remove the concrete barriers from the city but it seems the number of departments and institutions were increased to use concrete barriers.

Reported by: Bais Hayat