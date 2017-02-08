Islamic State Group Shot Dead Six Red Cross Workers in Jawzjan

Islamic State gunmen killed six Afghan employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Ghosh Tappa district of Jawzjan province, when they carried supplies in the north of the country to areas hit by deadly snow storms, the governor of Jawzjan said.

Spokesman of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Ahmad Ramin has confirmed the incident; adding another two employees were unaccounted for after the attack.

“The aid workers were in a convoy carrying supplies to areas when they were attacked by suspected Islamic State gunmen related to Qari Hekmat, one of the commanders of the IS group. Three drivers and three workers of Red Cross killed by them,” said Mawlavi Lutfullah Azizi, governor of Jawzjan.

The governor further added that the investigations are underway for searching over the abducted employees.

“The workers’ bodies had been brought to the provincial capital and a search operation launched to find the two missing ICRC employees,” Azizi added.

Spokesman of the Taliban group, Zabiullah Mujahid said his group was not involved in the attack and promised that Taliban members would “put all their efforts into finding the perpetrators”.