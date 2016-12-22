Ishchi Family Urges Gov’t to Address Dostum’s Case ASAP

The Family of Ahmad Ishchi has urged the government to seriously address the Dostum-Ishchi case as soon as possible.

The family says this case would not be solved through a tribal Jirga and demands for a legal solution.

The first vice president, General Dostum has sent tribal elders to the Ishchi’s home for four times to intervene to close the case but Ishchi has not accepted the suggestions of Gen. Dostum.

“The tribal elders of Faryab and Jawjzan provinces have come to our house for nearly four times to solve this issue through a tribal Jirga, but we only accept a legal solution,” said Babor Ishchi, son of Ahmad Ishchi.

In the meantime, the attorney general has issued the warrant of Gen. Dostum for investigation.

“Our investigations continue and we will address the case transparently and seriously,

said Jamshid Rasouli, spokesman of the general attorney.

Ariananews tried to have the comments of first vice president’s office and National Security Council, but they refused to say anything regarding the issue.

This comes as the United States Department of State has called for an earlier result of the Dostum-Ishchi case.