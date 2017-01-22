Ischi Requests Job Suspension, Travel Ban on Afghan Vice President

Ahmad Ishchi, a former politician and ex-governor of Jawzjan province who accused Afghan First Vice President of ordering his rape, says his doubts increased as he thinks the government has forgotten his case.

He is asking President Ashraf Ghani to suspend his First Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum and issue a travel ban for him.

“All legal steps have been taken, the Attorney General Office shall take legal prosecutions to suspend Dostum from his position and should announce a travel ban for him,” Mr. Ishchi told Ariana News.

Two months ago, Ischi, 63, accused Afghan Vice President of ordering his rape with an assault rifle and other forms of torture after he was abducted by his gunmen, a claim denied by Dostum. His spokesmen called it an attempt to “defame” the General.

However, Several efforts have been made to contact the office of Afghanistan’s Attorney General and Junbish Mili, an Uzbak political party led by General Dostum, but no one responded to comment about the case.

Now, the question is why the Afghan judicial organs have failed to prosecute the First Vice President of Afghanistan; although, President Ashraf Ghani has promised a “full investigation” on the allegations.

“I have the same question why the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan cannot or does not have the power to investigate him,” Ishchi asserted.

Ishchi warned if the government fails to seriously investigate his case, he will refer to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

A thorough investigation of the allegations is a challenge that Afghan judicial institutions are facing to prove their effectiveness for the western governments which provide billions of dollar annually to Afghanistan in order to institutionalize the administration and bring rule of law in the war-torn country.

Reported by: Fawad Naseri