Insurgents Take Preparations for Spring Offensive: MPs

With winter approaching in Afghanistan, the armed enemies used to stop engaging war against the Afghan Government, but this year they have not only stopped engaging but also taking preparations for launching huge offensive incoming spring, members at the lower house of the parliament on Wednesday demanded the Government of Afghanistan to launch decisive military operations to eliminate the enemies in Winter season.

Member of the lower house of the parliament AbdulRahman Rahmani said, “ Security status is not good in most provinces of Afghanistan, the enemies are practically taking preparation to launch huge offensive in coming Spring, but declaring that Government of Afghanistan does not have any necessary measurements for it.”

“War continues in the country, why don’t the military operation to eliminate the enemies launch? The ongoing military operation called “Shafaq” did not achieve anything.” Law maker Obaidullah Barakzai said.

Some members at the house have also insisted the anti Government insurgents with the cooperation of Pakistan are pushing through to have the control for some part of the country in current year, but the resistances of the Afghan security forces have prevented them.

Representative of Khost in the house Kamal Nasir Osoli said, “We do not have to demoralize our security forces, supports should be given to, enemies can do nothing incoming spring, because Pakistan accelerated its efforts but failed.”

Law makers have also urged that the security officials should once again attend the session in Parliament to provide more details over the security condition and future planning for ensuring security for the country.

Reported by: Rafi Sediqee