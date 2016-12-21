IECC Stresses on Effective Election Law for Transparency

The Independent Election Complaint Commission (IECC) has emphasized on an effective election law for the transparency of upcoming elections.

“Without having an effective election law we cannot expect a transparent election,” said Ali Reza Rohani, spokesman of IECC.

The Independent Electoral Complaint Commission (IECC) also decided to share all performances and tasks in cooperation of the civil society.

“Unfortunately, the public’s trust to democracy process and election institutions has been reduced in the past years,” Rohani added.

One of the main complaints of electoral supportive institutions in the previous election was that the monitoring process was not public. All decisions making and addressing to complaints were took place in secret.