Breaking News
Home / Breaking News / IECC Stresses on Effective Election Law for Transparency

IECC Stresses on Effective Election Law for Transparency

Written by: ariananews.af 1 day ago Breaking News, Latest News Leave a comment 43 Views

election_20-12-2016-dari_sot-mpg_snapshot_00-32_2016-12-21_19-01-13The Independent Election Complaint Commission (IECC) has emphasized on an effective election law for the transparency of upcoming elections.

“Without having an effective election law we cannot expect a transparent election,” said Ali Reza Rohani, spokesman of IECC.

The Independent Electoral Complaint Commission (IECC) also decided to share all performances and tasks in cooperation of the civil society.

“Unfortunately, the public’s trust to democracy process and election institutions has been reduced in the past years,” Rohani added.

One of the main complaints of electoral supportive institutions in the previous election was that the monitoring process was not public. All decisions making and addressing to complaints were took place in secret.

About Written by: ariananews.af

Check Also

11

Father Beheads 7-Month-Old Child after Divorcing Wife

A 7-month-old child was beheaded by his father in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on …

Copyright © 2016 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News