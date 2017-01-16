IEC to Announce Parliamentary Election Date Next Month

Afghanistan Independent Election Commission (IEC) has said to announce the parliamentary election date up to the next month.

IEC noted that it will also announce its decision about cancellation or re-accreditation of 21 million distributed electoral cards.

“We will submit an overall draft about the list of polling stations to president in the upcoming days and will announce the parliamentary election date up to the next month,” said Rafiuallah Bidar, IEC commissioner.

IEC accepts that holding the next parliamentary election will be impossible without the support of the government and the international community.

“We send three individuals for secretariat post to presidency which is an important executive post and among them one person will be selected,” Bidar added.

Meanwhile, electoral observing and monitoring institutions criticized the slow work of IEC.

“The electoral commissions should prepare for a big test and coordinate to do an effective work,” said Sughra Sadat, spokesman of Transparency Election Foundation of Afghanistan (TEFA).

Afghan parliament continues its round one and a half year more which is far from the law. Based on the constitutions the parliamentary election should have been held in 1394 spring season but had been delayed.

Reported by Fawad Naseri