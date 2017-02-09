ICRC Halts Operations After 6 Workers Killed in Jawzjan

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), halted operations in Afghanistan after gunmen killed six employees who were engaged in emergency relief operations in a remote region of Jawzjan Province affected by heavy snow storms.

The head of the ICRC called the incident the “worst attack against us” in 20 years, but the charity said it did not know who was responsible.

“As we speak, our operations are on hold indeed, because we need to understand what exactly happened before we can hopefully resume our operations,” ICRC Director of Operations Dominik Stillhart told Reuters in Geneva.

The Governor Jawzjan province, Mawlavi Lutfullah Azizi, said that the investigations are underway.

“The workers’ bodies had been brought to the provincial capital and a search operation launched to find the two missing ICRC employees,” Azizi added.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said his group was not involved in the attack and promised that Taliban members would “put all their efforts into finding the perpetrators”.