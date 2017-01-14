I Never Appoint Professors with Low Quality: Kamawal

Officials in Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) during a press conference have stressed about the foreign professors who actively teach in Private Universities in Afghanistan with low quality and poor documents, saying we will never accept foreigner professors who do not meet the Higher Education conditions as professors.

Chief Directorate of the Private Higher Educational Institutes Mohammad Amir Kamawal said, “I will never appoint and accept those foreigner professors who do not meet the standard condition of Afghanistan Higher Education coming from neighboring countries, Government and people want the private Universities to become as standard as it should be.”

Further Officials in Ministry of Higher Education have invited all those Afghan professors holding Master and Doctorate posts to come to Afghanistan to teach in Kabul University and other private Universities.

Minister of Higher Education Farida Mohmand said, “We have decided to hire the Afghan professors, Master and Doctorate who were trained in World Universities to teach in Afghanistan for raising the capacity of college students.”

Officials in Ministry of Higher Education have also insisted on not extending the foreigner professors coming to Afghanistan for teaching.

Further the Chief Directorate of the Private Higher Educational Institutes Mohammad Amir Kamawal said,” the decision will go to those professors who do not meet the conditions and not hold standard conditions.”

Earlier concerns provoked over the presence of the Internationals using Pakistani visas working in Afghanistan on education sector.

Reported by: FarahNaz Forotan