Hundreds Destitute Families Received BF Winter Aids in Nangarhar

Bayat Foundation has continued its winter season aids distribution in most provinces of Afghanistan, this time the Bayat Foundation team reached to Nangarhar province to provide winter aids which includes winter gears, foods, flavor, cooking Oil, Blankets, and some nutrition food for the children.

Deputy of Bayat Foundation Haji Mohammad Ismail said, “As you all know that Bayat Foundation has launched its winter season aids to all provinces of Afghanistan, this time we are in Nangarhar province to provide some winter season aids which includes winter gears, foods, flavor, cooking Oil, Blankets, and some nutrition food for the children.”

Further he added that Bayat Foundation will soon provide some winter season aids to Eastern provinces of Afghanistan.

Meanwhile Nangarhar Chief of social labor department Abdul Hakim Sherzad said, “We appreciate Bayat Foundation winter assistants provided for the needy families in Nangarhar province.”

One of the destitute person who received Bayat Foundation winter aids said, “ Gold bless Bayat Foundation who provided this aids, I ask God to give more to help other needy families.”

Bayat Foundation has provided winter aids for the needy families across Afghanistan annually, but it has built several clinics, Hospitals, Schools, and libraries.