HPC Adviser, Mujahed Calls Taliban ‘Angles, Holy Group’

High Peace Council (HPC) adviser, Abdul Hakim Mujahed calls the Taliban group a “Holy Group and Angels”.

Mujahed says Taliban is fighting because the current government is extremist.

He considered Dr. Najibullah a traitor and Rabani the main factors of all chaos.

“Taliban were the angles of peace they are in a holy level. They fought against Russians and end all chaos of Mujahedeen,” said Abdul Hakim Mujahed.

The key figure of High Peace Council and former representative of Taliban in New York says the current government is extremist and Taliban is also fighting against extremism.

Meanwhile, the new report of Afghan Institute for Strategic Studies shows the Peace Talks process with Taliban group has been failed.

The report says that a number of respondents consider the only way for peace and stability is the destruction of Taliban.

Lack of corruption in High Peace Council, being as a symbol, lack of independence and public support and key weaknesses of the council are said to be the main factors of the current war.