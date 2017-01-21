High Peace Council Chief Pir Gilani Dies at Age of 84

The Afghanistan High Peace Council chairman Pir Sayed Ahmad Gilani passed away late on Saturday due to heart failure in Kabul Hospital, the deputy of the High Peace Council Mawlawe Attaul Rahman Salim said.

Gailani rose to prominence during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in the 1980s as a resistance leader and the founder of the National Islamic Front of Afghanistan (Mahaz Mili Party) — one of seven U.S.-backed groups that fought against the Soviet invaders.

He was recently appointed as the chairman of the High Peace Council, final decision will be made over his funeral ceremony by tomorrow.

By: Rahmatullah Muahid