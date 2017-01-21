Home / Breaking News / High Peace Council Chairman Peer Sayed Ahmad Gilani Passed Away

444The Afghanistan High peace council chairman Peer Ahmad Gilani passed away due to heart failure in Kabul Hospital the deputy of the High peace council Mawlawe Attaurrahman Salim said.

During a telephone conversation the deputy of the High peace council Mawlawe Attaurrahman Salim told to Ariana News that the chairman of the Afghanistan High peace council Peer Sayed Ahmad Gilani passed away due to heart failure.

Mr. Gilani was one of the Jihadi leaders for Afghanistan and he used to led Mahaz Mili party and he was recently appointed as the chairman of the High peace council, final decision will be made over his funeral ceremony by tomorrow.

