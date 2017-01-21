High Peace Council Chairman Peer Sayed Ahmad Gilani Passed Away

The Afghanistan High peace council chairman Peer Ahmad Gilani passed away due to heart failure in Kabul Hospital the deputy of the High peace council Mawlawe Attaurrahman Salim said.

Mr. Gilani was one of the Jihadi leaders for Afghanistan and he used to led Mahaz Mili party and he was recently appointed as the chairman of the High peace council, final decision will be made over his funeral ceremony by tomorrow.

Edited: Rahmatullah Muahid