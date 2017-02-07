Hezb-i- Islami Accountable to Independent Court

Hezb-i- Islami negotiation representative Mohammad Karim Amin insisted on establishing of an independent court to review the Hezb-i- Islami performances, urging that Hezb-i- Islami never run from the responsibilities.

He said,” We support to see an Independent court review and investigate fairly the Kabul incidents took place in the past, and the court should judge fairly and Independently, and after the judgments made each party who will be accused should be punished, and should be made to do apology, we have never run away from our responsibility.”

Meanwhile the political responsible of Hezb-i- Islami insisted that his leader will soon come to Kabul and will reveal all his new policy and programs.

Hezb-i- Islami political responsible Ghairat Baher said, “Sanctions were removed in the right time and the efforts made by the Government of Afghanistan, Hezb-i- Islami leader will soon come to Kabul.”

Meanwhile chief of the Hezb-i- Musharekat Meli Najeebullah Kabuli demanded the Government of Afghanistan to implement the whole memorandum of understanding and to develop peace process.

“ We demand the Government specially the President of Afghanistan to fulfill the commitments made with Hezb-i- Islami for further strengthening of National unity and peace in the country.” chief of the “Hezb-i- Musharekat Meli” Najeebullah Kabuli said.

Senior members of Hezb-i- Islami insisted that joining of Hezb-i- Islami in peace process with Afghanistan Government does not mean taking part in to the power, but the leader of the Hezb will step to hold power through a transparent Election, efforts will also be made through democracy to take the power.

Reported by: Rafi Sediqee